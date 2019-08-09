Fire Frogs Weekend Highlights: -8/11

August 9, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





KISSIMMEE, FLA.: The Fire Frogs kicked off a nine-game home stand over an eight-day span on Thursday, beginning with a four-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (Detroit Tigers). The fun only picks up this weekend as our promotions accelerate on Friday!

Friday, August 9th vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

ALL TICKETS ARE JUST $2

La Noche del Coquis, the players will wear their Coqui specialty jerseys

Cuban sandwich with choice of beer or soda for $10

Wawa coupons given out at the gate

Saturday, August 10th vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

Woodstock Night!

ALL TICKETS ARE JUST $5

Bring a t-shirt to design with our fabric paint and stencils

The Fire Frogs will wear specialty jerseys that can be bid on during our jersey

auction, afterward fans can meet the player whose jersey they won

Woodstock themed music and entertainment

Wawa coupons given out at the gate

Sunday, August 11th vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers: 12:00 p.m. (gates open 11:00 a.m.)

ALL TICKETS ARE JUST $5

Fans can enjoy margaritas for $5, including our own Fire Rita.

Get your hands on our tasty BBQ box that includes healthy portions of pulled

pork, brisket, smoked sausage, and garlic toast for $15

Get your tickets now by visiting: https://www.milb.com/florida/tickets/single-game-tickets

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 9, 2019

Fire Frogs Weekend Highlights: -8/11 - Florida Fire Frogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.