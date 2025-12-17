Figuras MASL - Mitchell Cardenas (San Diego Sockers)

Published on December 17, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Mitchell Cárdenas se ha convertido en uno de los defensas más confiables de la Liga, y con San Diego Sockers busca coronarse y continuar el legado de su padre Alejandro en los sintéticos.

Mitchell Cárdenas has become one of the most reliable defenders in the League, and with the San Diego Sockers he seeks to be crowned and continue the legacy of his father Alejandro on the turf.







