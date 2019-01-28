Field of Dreams - We'Re Having a Free 30th Anniversary Showing

January 28, 2019 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) - Danbury Westerners News Release





Sunday! Sunday! Sunday! March 3rd, 2019, join the Danbury Westerners Baseball Club and The Palace Danbury for the Sunday Double Play Matinee - a event including raffles, vendors, a baseball card photo booth, and FREE showings on the big screen of the baseball movies, The Rookie and a 30th Anniversary Celebration of Field of Dreams.

The Rookie (G) is a 2002 American sports drama film directed by John Lee Hancock and produced by Walt Disney Pictures. It is based on the true story of Jim Morris, a Texas baseball coach makes the major league after agreeing to try out if his high school team made the playoffs. Morris, would go on to have a brief, but famous Major League Baseball career in 1999-2000. The film stars Dennis Quaid, Rachel Griffiths, Jay Hernandez, and Brian Cox.

Learn more about The Rookie at: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00265662/

For our second film of the day, we might only need to say, "If you build it, he will come."

Field of Dreams (PG) is a 1989 American fantasy-drama sports film written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson, adapting W. P. Kinsella's novel Shoeless Joe. It is the story of an Iowa corn farmer, who after hearing voices, interprets them as a command to build a baseball diamond in his fields; he does, and the 1919 Chicago White Sox come. It stars Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Burt Lancaster in his final film role. It was nominated for three Academy Awards, including for Best Original Score, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture.

Learn more about Field of Dreams at: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0097351

The day will be filled with raffle items from local businesses, including the opportunity to win throwing out the first pitch at a Danbury Westerners game, as well as being a Bat Boy or Bat Girl for a game, and more.

Join us on March 3rd at:

The Palace Danbury

165 Main Street

Danbury CT 06810

Schedule for the day:

12:00pm - Doors Open

1:00pm - The Rookie

3:15pm - First Raffle

4:00pm - Field of Dreams

6:00pm - Second Raffle

For more information, including vendor information, or to donate raffle items, please contact The Danbury Westerners Baseball Club at info@danburywesterners.com.

• Discuss this story on the New England Collegiate Baseball League message board...





New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from January 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.