FanDuel Sports Network Deal
Published on November 24, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL) YouTube Video
Big news deserves a big stage.
Brent Stover and Jared Widman broke the FanDuel Sports Network deal LIVE on DA & Babs (SiriusXM | Mad Dog Sports Radio).
Indoor Football League Stories from November 24, 2025
- Blizzard Sign Running Back Jhe'Quay Chretin for the 2026 Season - Green Bay Blizzard
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.