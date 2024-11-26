Fan-Favourite Urbaez Re-Signs for 2025

Ottawa Titans utility player Jackie Urbaez

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with utility player Jackie Urbaez for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Urbaez, 27, will return for a fourth year and his sixth professional campaign in 2025. The switch hitter appeared in 87 games in 2024, hitting .256 with 18 doubles, eight homers, and 34 RBI - all while collecting a .409 on-base percentage, ranking second on the club. During his third season in Ottawa, Urbaez was tied for second with 50 runs scored and posted 19 multi-hit performances.

Limited to 68 contests in 2023, Urbaez hit .266 with five homers and drove in 28. The 5-foot-9 utility man made the history books by belting the first grand slam in franchise history. In 2022 with the Titans, Urbaez set multiple career highs over 87 regular season games, hitting .287 with 10 homers and 48 RBI. He remains the only member of the franchise to record three home runs in a game, accomplishing the feat in New Jersey on June 29, 2022.

A product of Miami, Florida, Urbaez is one of three members remaining from the inaugural 2022 roster - in which he has appeared in 242 games with the club, collecting a .270 average with 40 doubles, four triples, 23 homers, and 110 RBI.

Drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 29th round of the 2019 MLB draft, Urbaez reached A-ball before his release in 2020. During his lone MiLB season, Urbaez hit a collective .194 in 57 games with two home runs and 23 RBI. Urbaez came to the Frontier League in 2021 with the Sussex County Miners - hitting .261 with one homer and 14 RBI in 58 games.

A graduate of Saint Thomas University (Miami Gardens, Florida), Urbaez posted a lifetime .343 average - hitting 17 home runs and driving in 118 over a 125-game collegiate career. Urbaez was named to the All-Sun Conference First-Team and a Second-Team NAIA All-American in 2019.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

