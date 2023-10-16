Express Extend Partnership with Kwik Trip for 6th Season

Eau Claire, WI - Kwik Trip is back for the 2024 season! The Express are excited to announce the renewal of a three-year sponsorship with Wisconsin's favorite gas station, Kwik Trip. Kwik Trip has been a sponsor of the Express for the past 6 seasons starting their sponsorship with the team in 2018. They are the main sponsor of the Kwik Trip Round Trip Memberships, which include tickets to preselected games, a 90-minute food buffet, an exclusive Kwik Trip jersey, and more! The Express are very grateful to have Kwik Trip back this year and are looking forward to continuing the partnership in the future.

Kwik Trip Memberships are on sale NOW! Lock in last year's prices when you purchase your membership today. Call (715) 839 - 7788 or email tickets@eauclaireexpress.com to secure yours today!

