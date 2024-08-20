Ex-USMNT Star Brek Shea Accepts USA vs. Mexico Invite

August 20, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - Major Arena Soccer Legaue (MASL) outfit Empire Strykers, which will host the upcoming indoor rivalry clash between the United States and Mexico, today announced that Brek Shea has accepted a call-up for the match at Ontario's Toyota Arena. A former U.S. men's national team star, Shea will once again don the red, white and blue following a storied outdoor career that saw him log 34 caps for his country's senior squad and score the game-winning goal in the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

Tickets to the September 29 clash between the Americans and El Tri are available exclusively on Ticketmaster. They're valid for both the men's match as well as the women's meeting with Mexico earlier that day.

"It's always an honor to represent my country," said Shea, "especially against our long-time rival and accomplished stars like Marco Fabián and Miguel Ponce. Playing for the U.S. against Mexico will always be a special occasion to me. The fact it's a small-sided game only makes it that much more unique. Indoor soccer is incredibly intense and fast-paced, which I'm sure will make for a fantastic atmosphere. I'm excited to take the field and will give it my all to deliver a win for our fans."

On grass, Shea made a name for himself primarily as a left midfielder and a left-back, amassing well over 250 appearances in Major League Soccer (MLS). After debuting with FC Dallas in 2008, the Texas native saw the field nearly 100 times in four seasons with the club and also represented his country at the U-17, U-20, and U-23 levels. Shea moved to England in 2013 but returned stateside in 2015 and played for Orlando City, Vancouver Whitecaps, Atlanta United, and Inter Miami before retiring from the professional game in 2022.

The highlight of Brek Shea's international career came in the summer of 2013, as he was called up by Jürgen Klinsmann for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The then 22-year-old made the most of the opportunity, not only scoring late in a 1-0 group stage win over Costa Rica but also bagging the only tally in the final as his side edged out Panama at Chicago's Soldier Field.

Brek Shea showcased his small-sided skills in the 2023 and 2024 editions of The Soccer Tournament (TST), a high-profile 7v7 competition featuring teams from all over the world and a winner-take-all prize pot of one million dollars.

In last year's TST, the former MLS ace led Blade and Grass FC to the quarterfinals, contributing the golden goal in overtime of a dramatic 4-3 group stage win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. This year, the 34-year-old Shea laced up alongside Strykers forward Stefan Mijatovic for Concafa SC, the team of American football personality Pat McAfee. In an expanded field of 48 teams, Concafa SC reached the final eight not least thanks to Shea, who scored his side's first in a stunning three-goal comeback against Supra United in the round of 32.

Anyone looking to attend the United States versus Mexico doubleheader on September 29 is encouraged to secure their tickets via the Ticketmaster app or website.

