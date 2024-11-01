Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the USL Championship Playoffs: USL All Access

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr cast their eye over the final weekend of the 2024 USL Championship season, and the aftermath of Judgement Day as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and North Carolina FC secured their spots in the postseason.

Watts and Kerr then preview each game in the Eastern and Western Conference Quarterfinals, including why the Hounds' confidence is going to be high as they head to face the Charleston Battery on Saturday night, why Detroit City FC is in a position to make a run, and why Sacramento Republic FC can still be dangerous despite being headed on the road to open the playoffs.

