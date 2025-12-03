Evansville's Kristian Stead Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Goaltender of the Month

Published on December 3, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Kristian Stead of the Evansville Thunderbolts has been named the inaugural Warrior Hockey SPHL Goaltender of the Month for October/November.

Stead was between the pipes for 13 of Evansville's first 14 games, posting a 10-2-1 record, a 1.75 goals against average, and a 0.945 save percentage, to lead the Thunderbolts to a tie for the best winning percentage (0.750) and second place in the standings entering December.

The Merritt, BC native currently leads the SPHL in wins, minutes, and saves, while ranking second in goals against average and save percentage. Stead allowed two or fewer goals in 10 of his 13 outings and gave up just one goal in eight games, including five in a row from October 31-November 15.

The Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Month will be announced on Thursday.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Month: Hayden Stewart, Birmingham (1-3-3, 2.93 gaa, 0.914 save%), Colby Muise, Fayetteville (5-4-1, 2.31 gaa, 0.913 save%), Brian Wilson, Huntsville (7-2-1, 2.52 gaa, 0.915 save%), Bailey Brkin, Macon (3-2-2, 2.22 gaa, 0.931 save%), Rico DiMatteo, Pensacola (8-3-0, 2.61 gaa, 0.925 save%, shutout), Jack Bostedt, Peoria (4-2-0, 1.37 gaa, 0.959 save%, shutout), and Austyn Roudebush, Roanoke (5-2-1, 2.12 gaa, 0.933 save%, shutout)







SPHL Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.