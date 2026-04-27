Eras of the WNBA: the 90's

Published on April 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







The first tip. The first draft. The first dynasty.

The 90s built the foundation. This was the beginning

#WNBATipOff presented by @CarMax







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 27, 2026

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