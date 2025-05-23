Episode 28: NLL Finals Game 3 Preview
May 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
The voice of the Rush, Cody Janzen, and Bandits, Steve Bermel, joins the show to preview Game 3; Maki and Coop give us their predictions for the 2025 NLL Finals.
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 23, 2025
- From Dream to Reality: Dyson Williams' Path to Rookie of the Year - Albany FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bandits Stories
- Bandits Return to Buffalo for Decisive Game 3 against Saskatchewan
- Bandits Fall to Rush 11-10 in Game 2 of NLL Finals
- Bandits to Host Game 3 of NLL Finals on Saturday, May 24
- Bandits Travel to Saskatchewan with Chance to Win NLL Finals
- Smith's 8 Points Lead Bandits to Game 1 Win in NLL Finals