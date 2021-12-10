Ennis Named Doughboys Assistant General Manger

Patrick Ennis was announced as the new assistant general manager of the Johnson City Doughboys on Dec. 1. Ennis replaces Kat Foster, who left to become the general manager of the Greenville Flyboys.

Ennis will be entering his 11th year in baseball, four of them in the Coastal Plain League with the Fayetteville SwampDogs, where he served as the director of ballpark operations, and six of them in the Carolina League with the Carolina Mudcats, where Ennis served as the director of promotions and fan experience.

"I am honored to be joining the Johnson City Doughboys and Boyd Sports family!," Ennis said. "Johnson City has so much to offer and I look forward to working with community leaders to help bring family fun entertainment to TVA Credit Union Ballpark in 2022!"

Ennis is originally from Fayetteville, N.C. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke after playing baseball for two years at Rockingham Community College.

"I am excited to welcome Patrick to the Doughboys family and the Johnson City community" general manager Kiva Fuller said. "He is a veteran of the baseball industry and knows what it takes to run a first-class organization".

The Johnson City Doughboys will play their first home game of the 2022 season June 2 against the Elizabethton River Riders. Visit https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/johnson-city to find out more.

