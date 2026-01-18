Empire Strykers vs. Tacoma Stars - 1.17.26

Published on January 17, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers YouTube Video







Empire Strykers take on the Tacoma Stars LIVE from accesso ShoWare Center.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.