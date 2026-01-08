Empire Strykers vs. San Diego Sockers - 1.3.26 - MASL Highlights
Published on January 8, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Empire Strykers YouTube Video
In another epic low-scoring affair, it's the San Diego Sockers avenging their home opener loss to the Empire Strykers with a 4-3 win to kick off 2026
From Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 8, 2026
