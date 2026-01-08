MASL Empire Strykers

Empire Strykers vs. Milwaukee Wave - 12.31.25 - MASL Highlights

Published on January 8, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Empire Strykers YouTube Video


In a defensive showdown on New Year's Eve, it was the Milwaukee Wave taking the points in a rare showdown with the Empire Strykers

From UW-Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI

Check out the Empire Strykers Statistics

