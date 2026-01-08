Empire Strykers vs. Milwaukee Wave - 12.31.25 - MASL Highlights

Published on January 8, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers YouTube Video







In a defensive showdown on New Year's Eve, it was the Milwaukee Wave taking the points in a rare showdown with the Empire Strykers

From UW-Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.