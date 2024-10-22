Empire Signs Ex-Comets Midfielder de la Torre

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers today announced they have signed Antonio De La Torre through the 2025-26 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) campaign. The 25-year-old joins the Strykers as a free agent, having spent last season with Ron Newman Cup runners-up Kansas City Comets. The deal to bring De La Torre to Southern California was facilitated by reigning MASL Defender of the Year and recent Empire returnee Robert "Berto" Palmer, who was integral to Kansas City's run to the league final.

"I'm grateful to the Strykers organization and to Berto for his part in making this happen," said the club's latest addition. "It's exciting to get the opportunity to start fresh with a new team. My individual goal is to get more playing time as well as my first MASL attacking points. I'd like to put a few goals and assists on the board to help get us back into the playoffs."

Originally from Kansas, Antonio De La Torre attended Dodge City High School in his hometown, earning an all-state selection in 2016 as he led the Demons to an undefeated season and their first ever state championship.

De La Torre went on to log over 3,000 minutes in 62 appearances with Kansas's Fort Hays State University, bagging a total of 11 goals and seven assists over the course of his college career. He enjoyed his best season as a senior in 2021, powering the Tigers' run to the NCAA D2 Tournament quarterfinals. The midfielder played in all 23 of his team's matches that year, starting 22 and ranking third on the roster in attacking points, courtesy of six goals and four assists.

In 2022, De La Torre advanced to the semifinals of the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) with Dodge City Toros FC, followed by his maiden campaign in elite indoor soccer, as he recorded 13 goals and eight assists for MASL2 outfit Kansas Bandits in 2022-23. At 23 years old, he was then selected by the Kansas City Comets in the second round of the 2023 MASL Pro Player Combine Draft in Utica, New York, and went on to see the turf six times over the course of his first topflight campaign.

"We're excited to welcome Antonio De La Torre to the team," offered the Strykers' head coach, Paul Wright. "He has a lot of upside, and joining us puts him in a position to realize his potential. This season provides a clean slate, meaning everyone has a chance to impress through an exceptional work ethic and drive to succeed. That includes Antonio. We look forward to working with him."

