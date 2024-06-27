Elite Camp Alum Enrique Freeman Selected No. 50 Overall by Pacers

June 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants YouTube Video







From the 2024 G League Elite Camp to an NBA Draftee! Congrats to Enrique Freeman on being selected 50th overall by the Indiana Pacers. #NBADraft

