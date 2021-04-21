Eight More High School Games at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON, OH - Eight games in four days is the busiest stretch of high school baseball this year at Day Air Ballpark as part of the Dragons "High School Baseball Showcase," presented by Orthopedic Associates. Fourteen schools and 16 teams take the field Thursday through Saturday.

April 22 (7:00pm) - Northmont High School vs. Fairfield High School

April 23 (4:30pm) - Wyoming High School vs. Bellbrook High School

April 23 (7:00pm) - West Liberty-Salem High School vs. Mechanicsburg High School

April 24 (4:00pm) - Centerville JV/Frosh vs. Harrison JV/Frosh

April 24 (7:00pm) - Centerville High School vs. Harrison High School

April 25 (1:00pm) - Northridge High School vs. Carlisle High School

April 25 (4:00pm) - Fairlawn High School vs. Newton High School

April 25 (7:00pm) - Tecumseh High School vs. Troy High School

Northmont vs. Fairfield

Northmont: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Fairfield: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Wyoming vs. Bellbrook

Wyoming is 8-3 this season and 6-0 in league play. Senior Brennan Pagan leads the Cowboys with a .484 batting average, while fellow senior Aiden Dunehew is batting .471 with a team-high 11 extra base hits. Multiple pitchers lead the way on the mound including Pagan (0.00 ERA), Bennett Anderson (0.75 ERA), Drew Mouch (0.81 ERA), and Elijah Dennis (3.07 ERA) who threw a no-hitter against Reading High School on April 5th.

Bellbrook: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

West Liberty-Salem vs. Mechanicsburg

West Liberty-Salem: Senior Nick Burden has a team-leading .348 batting average with a 1-1 record and 22 strikeouts on the mound. Junior Christian Griffith tops the Tigers with a .419 OBP at the plate and boasts a 0.72 ERA with a complete game shutout.

Mechanicsburg comes off a District Championship in 2019 with a majority of the current team playing a major role. The Indians are off to a good start in the 2021 season batting .423 as a team. They are led offensively by juniors Aaron Conley and Jake Edwards along with senior Brooks Tom. Conley tops the Ohio Heritage Conference in RBI and home runs with five. Tom and Edwards hit second and third in the Indians lineup and use all fields. On the mound, Lane Casey leads the OHC with four wins, while Tom and Edwards are two other top pitching options for Mechanicsburg.

Centerville JV/Frosh vs. Harrison JV/Frosh

Centerville JV/Frosh: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Harrison JV/Frosh: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Centerville vs. Harrison

Centerville plays in the Greater Western Ohio Conference led by head coach Jason Whited. Senior Dane Robinson leads the Elks in RBI with 11 and extra-base hits with six this season. Fellow senior Anton Mere holds Centerville's highest batting average at .563, while another pair of seniors, Hunter Chillinsky and Zach Pfarrer, each have 10 hits. Junior pitcher Will Wuich leads Centerville with 16 strikeouts, and Chillinsky has not allowed an earned run this season on the mound.

Harrison has an 8-4 record this season. After starting 0-3, the Wildcats battled through injuries and won eight straight games prior to Monday's loss versus Talawanda. Head Coach Shawn Sowders is in his 38th year with the Harrison program and 13th leading the team. Harrison has won 26 league titles, produced 101 college players, and eight professional players in program history. This season, senior Cameron Hering holds Harrison's best ERA among starters at 2.38 and has tossed two complete games. Fellow senior Carter Daniel spearheads a strong Wildcats offense with a .560 batting average, .641 OBP, and .920 SLG through 12 games.

Northridge vs. Carlisle

Springboro: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Carlisle: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Fairlawn vs. Newton

Fairlawn: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Newton is currently 11-2 led by pitcher and shortstop Ross Ferrell, pitcher Collin Tackett, first baseman Mitch Montgomery, and outfielder Harold Oburn. The Indians have picked up key wins this season against Tri County North High School and National Trail High School.

Tecumseh vs. Troy

Tecumseh is led by four seniors that are committed to play college baseball next season: Center fielder Seth Hale (Cedarville University), pitcher Dalton Hodge (Wright State University Lake), middle infielder Nick Cassell (Muskingum University), and utility player Tyler Dysinger (Hocking College). Hale is batting .475 with seven multi-hit games, 11 RBI, and 11 stolen bases as the leadoff hitter. Sophomore infielder Jackson Berner tops the Arrows in batting average at .500 and also leads Tecumseh with 15 RBI. Junior pitcher Cy Baisden is 2-0 with one complete game, one save, and 15 strikeouts in 15 innings pitched.

Troy: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

*Statistics above were provided by head coaches and school administrators

The public is welcome to attend. In accordance with new COVID guidelines, tickets will now be digital and must be signed up for in advance. Due to Governor's order on socially distancing at outdoor athletic events, the stadium seating bowl will be limited in its capacity, and it is highly encouraged for fans to get their digital tickets as soon as possible. Online buying links will be made available to all the schools and will also be available by clicking on the school name at this link: https://www.milb.com/dayton/events/highschoolbaseballprogram

2021 High School Baseball Schedule - All Games Played at Day Air Ballpark

# Date Time Away Team Home Team

1 March 30, 2021 7:00pm Springfield Shawnee High School (0) Beavercreek High School (10)

2 April 3, 2021 7:00pm Lakota West High School (12) West Clermont High School (2)

3 April 9, 2021 4:30pm Fort Recovery High School (1) Houston High School (11)

4 April 9, 2021 7:00pm Bishop Fenwick High School (10) Versailles High School (1)

5 April 10, 2021 1:00pm Indian Hill High School (1) Middletown High School (2)

6 April 10, 2021 4:00pm Clinton-Massie High School (ppd) Franklin High School (ppd)

7 April 11, 2021 4:00pm Eaton High School (ppd) Tri-County North HS (ppd)

8 April 14, 2021 7:00pm Dixie High School (0) Preble Shawnee HS (10)

9 April 15, 2021 7:00pm Edgewood High School (2) Fairborn High School (3)

10 April 17, 2021 1:00pm Lincolnview High School (1) Delphos St Johns HS (4)

11 April 17, 2021 4:00pm Ansonia High School (4) Twin Valley South HS (7)

12 April 17, 2021 7:00pm Arcanum High School (5) Franklin Monroe HS (1)

13 April 18, 2021 1:00pm Russia High School (9) Bradford High School (3)

14 April 18, 2021 4:00pm Ross High School (6) Northwestern High School (1)

15 April 18, 2021 7:00pm Springboro High School (10) Valley View High School (0)

16 April 22, 2021 7:00pm Northmont High School Fairfield High School

17 April 23, 2021 4:30pm Wyoming High School Bellbrook High School

18 April 23, 2021 7:00pm West Liberty-Salem High School Mechanicsburg High School

19 April 24, 2021 4:00pm Centerville JV/Frosh Harrison Frosh/JV

20 April 24, 2021 7:00pm Centerville High School Harrison High School

21 April 25, 2021 1:00pm Northridge High School Carlisle High School

22 April 25, 2021 4:00pm Fairlawn High School Newton High School

23 April 25, 2021 7:00pm Tecumseh High School Troy High School

24 April 29, 2021 7:00pm Bellbrook High School Xenia High School

25 April 30, 2021 7:00pm Madeira High School Reading High School

26 May 1, 2021 1:00pm Lima Perry High School Riverside High School

27 May 1, 2021 4:00pm Lynchburg-Clay High School Blanchester High School

28 May 1, 2021 7:00pm Northwestern High School Van Wert High School

29 May 2, 2021 1:00pm Brookville High School Tippecanoe High School

30 May 2, 2021 4:00pm Covington High School St. Henry High School

31 May 4, 2021 7:00pm Wilmington High School East Clinton High School

32 May 6, 2021 7:00pm Richmond High School Union County High School

33 May 7, 2021 4:30pm Carroll High School Alter High School

34 May 7, 2021 7:00pm Lima Bath High School Minster High School

35 May 8, 2021 10:00am Spencerville High School Botkins High School

36 May 8, 2021 1:00pm Middletown High School Miamisburg High School

37 May 8, 2021 4:00pm Greenville High School Lebanon High School

38 May 8, 2021 7:00pm Bethel High School Fort Loramie High School

*Please note that all dates and times are subject to change.

See online: https://www.milb.com/dayton/events/highschoolbaseballprogram

