DTR = Orlando's Newest Villain

Published on May 4, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm YouTube Video







Don't you just love a plot twist

Dorian Robinson-Thompson earns villain status in Orlando, knocking off his former team exactly one week after being traded to the Birmingham Stallions.

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United Football League Stories from May 4, 2026

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