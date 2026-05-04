DC Stays Red Hot, St. Louis Surging as Playoff Race Tightens

Published on May 4, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Through six weeks of the UFL season, there is a clear favorite, while postseason hopes remain alive for the other seven teams. Some clubs are heating up, others have cooled off, and Birmingham may still have life left in it.

Week Six opened Thursday night with the Derby Classic, but it was a disappointing showing for Louisville, which managed just three points on its home field.

The havoc-wreaking Battlehawks defense dominated once again. St. Louis held the Kings to only 166 total yards, forced a 2-for-14 mark on third down, and recorded six sacks. Pita Taumoepenu and Taylor Stallworth led the charge with 1.5 sacks each.

After an impressive win over Orlando the week prior, the Battlehawks have now won two straight and moved into a tie for second place.

Friday night football delivered once again. Powered by a monster first half, the Aviators outlasted the Gamblers and picked up a crucial second victory.

Their sledgehammer rushing attack piled up 179 yards, led by John Lovett, who posted 63 yards and a touchdown. Columbus built a 21-10 halftime lead and held on for a 24-17 win.

Kenny Willekes paced the defense with five tackles, one sack, and two tackles for loss.

Saturday brought another beer snake sighting at Audi Field, and another dominant performance from the Defenders. DC secured its fifth straight victory and now stands alone as the top seed in the UFL.

The Defenders erupted for 24 first-half points as Jordan Ta'amu threw three touchdown passes before halftime. Cornell Powell added one of the catches of the week with a sensational one-handed touchdown grab, further showcasing DC's loaded receiving corps.

Defensively, DC shut down Austin Reed and the Renegades, handing Dallas its third straight loss and putting its playoff standing in jeopardy at 3-3.

Week Six finished with a bang. Exactly two weeks after being traded from Orlando to Birmingham, Dorian Thompson-Robinson came back to haunt his former team.

He helped deliver a season-altering victory over the Storm, keeping Birmingham's playoff hopes alive.

DTR finished 19-of-27 for 271 yards and a touchdown. His favorite target all afternoon was Justyn Ross, who hauled in seven receptions for 135 yards and a score.

The spring darlings officially have life.

Following a chaotic Week Six, the standings feature DC in first, with St. Louis and Orlando tied for second. Dallas occupies the final postseason spot at 3-3, while Birmingham, Louisville, Columbus, and Houston all sit one game back at 2-4.

Week Seven begins Friday night as St. Louis hosts Columbus at The Dome at America's Center at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Saturday's slate features DC hosting Louisville at 1:30 PM ET on FOX, followed by Birmingham taking on Arlington at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Week Seven wraps up Sunday night with Orlando facing Houston at 6:00 PM ET on FS1.







United Football League Stories from May 4, 2026

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