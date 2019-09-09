Drillers to Host Texas League Championship Series in Tulsa this Weekend

September 9, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





The Drillers pursuit of a second straight Texas League title will continue this weekend at ONEOK Field. (Tim Campbell)

Beginning Tuesday night, the Tulsa Drillers will begin an attempt to do something that has never been accomplished in franchise history - win back-to-back Texas League Championships. The Drillers defeated Arkansas in the division series Sunday afternoon and have advanced to the TLCS for the third straight year.

The Drillers will face Amarillo in the best-of-five championship series. The series schedule has the first two games being played at Amarillo's new Hodgetown on Tuesday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11.

The series will switch to Tulsa and ONEOK Field for Game 3 and, if necessary, Games 4 and 5. Game 3 will be played on Friday night, September 13. If series continues, Game 4 will be played Saturday night, September 14 and Sunday afternoon, September 15. The Texas League Championship Series is presented by U.S. Cellular.

Friday's Game 3 in Tulsa will begin at 7:05 p.m. and will feature six 50" TVs given away. Saturday's Game 4, if necessary, will also begin at 7:05 p.m. with $2 sodas and beers available. If the series advances to Game 5, it will start at 1:05 p.m. at ONEOK Field with free kid's tickets available for fans ages 14 and under.

A complete rundown of playoff promotions is below.

The Drillers captured their third straight North Division crown by edging Arkansas in a tightly-contested five game series, while Amarillo overcame a 0-2 deficit by winning three straight road games in Midland to claim the South Division title in five games.

Individual tickets for the championship games at ONEOK Field are now available to purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, over the phone at (918) 744-5901 or at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

PLAYOFF NOTES

*For the second straight season, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres Double-A affiliates will square off in the Texas League Championship. The Drillers defeated the San Antonio Missions last season before the Padres moved their Double-A affiliate to Amarillo.

* Pitchers Michael Boyle, Nolan Long, Shea Spitzbarth and infielder Errol Robinson are the four remaining Drillers on the active roster who were members of last year's championship winning team. In comparison, Amarillo has eight players who played with San Antonio during the 2018 TLCS (Pitchers Lake Bachar, Travis Radke, Emmanuel Ramirez, infielders Owen Miller, Kyle Overstreet, Hudson Potts, Peter Van Gansen, and outfielder Buddy Reed).

* The Drillers have 13 players who were on Rancho Cucamonga's active roster last season when the Quakes won the California League Championship.

*Professional baseball has been played in Tulsa since 1905 and this season marks just the third time in history that a Tulsa team has made three straight appearances in a league championship series. The Tulsa Oilers went to three straight Texas League Championship Series from 1948-1950, winning the crown in 1949. The Oilers also went to three straight TL title series from 1962-1964, winning championships in 1962 and 1963. In addition, Tulsa won three straight Western League Championships from 1927-1929 when no playoff games were held but the champion was determined by regular season records.

*The Drillers have now won three straight postseason series. In the last three years, they have won a total of 12 playoff games and 4 of 5 series. Prior to this run, in the 17-season period from 2000-2016, the Drillers won a total of only two playoff series.

*Since becoming a Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate in 2015, Tulsa has appeared in the postseason in three of the five seasons.

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE / PROMOTIONS

(September 13-15)

GAME 3 TEXAS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY U.S. CELLULAR

Friday, September 13 . . . Amarillo Sod Poodles (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

FOX23 TV GIVEAWAY

Throughout the game, the Drillers will be giving away six 50 inch smart TVs! Every fan that has a ticket to the game will receive a form to fill out for the drawings that will be happening throughout the night. If your name is called, you will go home with a brand new TV, presented by FOX23, K95.5 and Mix96. (Fans must be present to win)

GAME 4 TEXAS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY U.S. CELLULAR (If Necessary)

Saturday, September 14 . . . Amarillo Sod Poodles (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

$2 DRINKS

Beverages will be discounted throughout the evening with sodas and beers on sale for just $2 per serving! Game 4 is presented by Tulsa's Channel 8, 92.9 The Drive and 98.5 KVOO.

GAME 5 TEXAS LEAUGE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY U.S. CELLULAR (If Necessary)

Sunday, September 15 . . . Arkansas Travelers (1:05 PM) - Gates Open at 12:00 PM

FREE KIDS DAY

Bring the entire family to game for a fun, economical afternoon! All kids, ages 14 and under, will be given free tickets for what could be the biggest game of the season. Game 5 is presented by 106.1 The Twister.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.