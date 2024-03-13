Drillers Radio Broadcast Returning to AM 1430

A longtime partnership between the Tulsa Drillers and iHeartMedia's AM 1430 radio station is set to continue this season with an announcement today that all 138 Drillers regular season games in 2024 will be broadcast live on AM 1430.

This year will mark the 38th season that the Drillers and iHeartMedia have partnered for game broadcasts, and it will be the 19th straight season that AM1430 The Buzz will serve as the radio home for Drillers Baseball.

It was also announced today that Dennis Higgins will return as the official Voice of the Drillers for his 15th season as the club's radio broadcaster.

Higgins, who was named the Oklahoma Sportscaster of the Year in 2017, has over 25 years of broadcast experience, including time as a broadcaster in the major leagues with the San Francisco Giants.

All 2024 Drillers broadcasts on AM 1430 will also be available on mobile devices through the official Minor League Baseball app and through the iHeart app.

The Buzz is a 24-hour sports station that serves Tulsa and Northeast Oklahoma with programming that features University of Oklahoma broadcaster Toby Rowland as well as Chris Plank and Mike Steely.

The first Drillers broadcast this year will occur on April 5 with the season opener at Northwest Arkansas. First pitch on opening night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with the pregame show beginning 15 minutes earlier.

The home opener at ONEOK Field will take place on Tuesday, April 9 when Tulsa hosts Arkansas at 7:00 p.m.

