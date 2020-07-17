Drillers Bats Strike Again in 11-4 Win

July 17, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







Kentucky's Jaden Brown played a key role in the Tulsa Drillers offense

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi) Kentucky's Jaden Brown played a key role in the Tulsa Drillers offense(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers offensive resurgence continued Friday night at ONEOK Field in a second straight win. In game one of a three-game series with Texarkana, the Drillers scored in five straight innings in posting an 11-4 win over the Twins. In its past two games, Tulsa has now scored 19 runs after scoring only 1 in its previous two.

With the win, the Drillers kept pace with the first-place Amarillo Sod Dogs. The Dogs defeated Round Rock to remain on game in front of Tulsa.

The Twins struck first in Friday's opener, pushing across a run in the top of the second inning. With two outs and a runner at second, Ricardo Leonett grounded a base through the right side of the infield to give Texarkana a 1-0 lead.

Kentucky's Jaden Brown played a key role in Tulsa's offense, finishing 2-5 with two RBI. (Rich Crimi)

Tulsa went in front by scoring three runs on only one hit in the bottom of the third. The Drillers loaded the bases on a pair of walks and an error. A bases-loaded walk to Jamal O'Guinn forced home the tying run. With two outs and the bases still full, Jaden Brown battled for a nine-pitch at-bat before lining full-count offering into centerfield, scoring two more runs that put Tulsa in front 3-1.

The Twins had an immediate response in the fourth inning. Three straight singles with one out produced one run, and shortstop Hueston Morrill's throwing error after fly out gave Texarkana another run that tied the score. A wild pitch brought home the third run of the inning and put Texarkana back in front.

The back and forth continued in the bottom half of the fourth. With two outs, ninth-place hitter Ben MacNaughton drew a walk. Hueston Morrill followed with his first home run of the season. The drive into the front row of the Budweiser Terrace beyond the left field fence, putting the Drillers ahead 5-4.

Tulsa tacked on three more runs in the fifth. Breydon Daniel plated the first with a sacrifice fly, and Max Hewitt and Morrill delivered run-scoring singles.

The lead swelled to 9-4 in the sixth when Aidan Nagle singled and scored on a base hit by Daniel.

The Drillers added two more runs in the seventh to close out the scoring.

TULSA HITTERS: Kentucky's Brown went 2-5 with 2 RBI.

Newcomer Daniel, who is headed to OU but was teammates with Brown at Kentucky last season, also finished 2-4 with 2 RBI.

Batting in the leadoff spot, Morrill was 2-3 with two walks, three runs scored and three RBI.

The ninth spot in the Tulsa lineup was officially 0-0. The spot drew four straight walks with two going to Ben MacNaughton and two to Alec Sanchez. MacNaughton, who is headed to Lamar this fall, was making his first start of the season.

TULSA PITCHERS: OSU's Bryce Osmond made the start and began the night impressively, striking out the side in the top of the first. His night ended during the three-run fourth. Osmond's final line was 3.2 innings pitched with five hits and four runs allowed, but only three of the runs were earned. He walked one batter and struck out six.

The University of Nebraska's Colby Gomes took over for Osmond in the fourth and was dominant in picking up his first win of the year. He retired the first seven batters he faced before catcher Ricardo Leonett's base hit ended the streak. Gomes turned in his longest outing of the season, working 4.1 scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.

Ryan Miller worked the ninth inning in his season debut. The North Carolina Central attendee pitched around two straight singles to work a scoreless frame.

UP NEXT: The Drillers will continue their longest homestand of the season Saturday night with game two of their three-game series with the Twins. Starting time at ONEOK Field is scheduled for 7:00 p.m with a Fireworks Spectacular scheduled for after the game. Tickets are available online. The game can also be viewed online with a subscription to TCL-TV.

The starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Texarkana - TBA

Tulsa - RHP Cade Winquest (0-1, 12.60 ERA)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 17, 2020

Drillers Bats Strike Again in 11-4 Win - Tulsa Drillers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.