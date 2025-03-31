Drews-Schumacher, Kojima Earn Player of the Week Honors
March 31, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release
In a week full of milestones and record-breaking performances, Annie Drews Schumacher and Manami Kojima stood out to receive hard-earned Player of the Week honors for week 11.
Offensive Player of the Week: Annie Drews Schumacher, LOVB Madison
The reigning LOVB Offensive Player of the Week did it again. At LOVB Austin on March 29, Annie broke her own league record with 28 kills on a blistering .490 attack efficiency to power Madison to victory, their sixth in a row.
Annie has been a large part of that win streak as she's landed 131 kills on a .358 efficiency during those matches. She twice set the single-match kills record during that stretch and is among the top three in the league in total points, total kills, points per set and kills per set.
This is Annie's third Offensive Player of the Week award.
Defensive Player of the Week: Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake
LOVB Salt Lake libero Manami Kojima made 21 digs March 29, helping LOVB Salt Lake beat LOVB Omaha in five sets. She saved 84% of the Omaha attacks hit to her zone, and she became the second LOVB athlete to record 200 digs in a season.
Kojima, who earned the first Defensive Player of the Week honors in league history, leads LOVB with 3.96 digs per set and is among the top four in both good pass percentage and pass efficiency.
The inaugural League One Volleyball regular season concludes this week. LOVB Atlanta and LOVB Omaha begin play Thursday, April 3 in Omaha while Manami and the rest of LOVB Salt Lake host LOVB Madison, LOVB Austin and LOVB Houston during the season's final Weekend with LOVB.
Previous LOVB Players of the Week
Week Ten
Offensive Player of the Week: Lauren Carlini, LOVB Madison
Defensive Player of the Week: Kelsey Cook, LOVB Atlanta
Week Nine
Offensive Player of the Week: Jordyn Poulter, LOVB Salt Lake
Defensive Player of the Week: Milica Medved, LOVB Madison
Week Eight
Offensive Player of the Week: Annie Drews Schumacher, LOVB Madison
Defensive Player of the Week: Magdalena Jehlárová, LOVB Atlanta
Week Seven
Offensive Player of the Week: Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston
Defensive Player of the Week: Kotoe Inoue, LOVB Austin
Week Six
LOVB Classic MVP: Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston
Week Five
Offensive Player of the Week: Tessa Grubbs, LOVB Atlanta
Defensive Player of the Week: Madi Rishel, LOVB Houston
Week Four
Offensive Player of the Week: Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake
Defensive Player of the Week: Madi Rishel, LOVB Houston
Week Three
Offensive Player of the Week: Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake
Defensive Player of the Week: Piyanut Pannoy, LOVB Atlanta
Week Two
Offensive Player of the Week: Micha Hancock, LOVB Houston
Defensive Player of the Week: Justine Wong-Orantes, LOVB Omaha
Week One
Offensive Player of the Week: Jaali Winters, LOVB Omaha
Defensive Player of the Week: Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake
• Discuss this story on the League One Volleyball message board...
League One Volleyball Stories from March 31, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.