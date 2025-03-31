Drews-Schumacher, Kojima Earn Player of the Week Honors

In a week full of milestones and record-breaking performances, Annie Drews Schumacher and Manami Kojima stood out to receive hard-earned Player of the Week honors for week 11.

Offensive Player of the Week: Annie Drews Schumacher, LOVB Madison

The reigning LOVB Offensive Player of the Week did it again. At LOVB Austin on March 29, Annie broke her own league record with 28 kills on a blistering .490 attack efficiency to power Madison to victory, their sixth in a row.

Annie has been a large part of that win streak as she's landed 131 kills on a .358 efficiency during those matches. She twice set the single-match kills record during that stretch and is among the top three in the league in total points, total kills, points per set and kills per set.

This is Annie's third Offensive Player of the Week award.

Defensive Player of the Week: Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake

LOVB Salt Lake libero Manami Kojima made 21 digs March 29, helping LOVB Salt Lake beat LOVB Omaha in five sets. She saved 84% of the Omaha attacks hit to her zone, and she became the second LOVB athlete to record 200 digs in a season.

Kojima, who earned the first Defensive Player of the Week honors in league history, leads LOVB with 3.96 digs per set and is among the top four in both good pass percentage and pass efficiency.

The inaugural League One Volleyball regular season concludes this week. LOVB Atlanta and LOVB Omaha begin play Thursday, April 3 in Omaha while Manami and the rest of LOVB Salt Lake host LOVB Madison, LOVB Austin and LOVB Houston during the season's final Weekend with LOVB.

Previous LOVB Players of the Week

Week Ten

Offensive Player of the Week: Lauren Carlini, LOVB Madison

Defensive Player of the Week: Kelsey Cook, LOVB Atlanta

Week Nine

Offensive Player of the Week: Jordyn Poulter, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week: Milica Medved, LOVB Madison

Week Eight

Offensive Player of the Week: Annie Drews Schumacher, LOVB Madison

Defensive Player of the Week: Magdalena Jehlárová, LOVB Atlanta

Week Seven

Offensive Player of the Week: Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston

Defensive Player of the Week: Kotoe Inoue, LOVB Austin

Week Six

LOVB Classic MVP: Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston

Week Five

Offensive Player of the Week: Tessa Grubbs, LOVB Atlanta

Defensive Player of the Week: Madi Rishel, LOVB Houston

Week Four

Offensive Player of the Week: Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week: Madi Rishel, LOVB Houston

Week Three

Offensive Player of the Week: Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week: Piyanut Pannoy, LOVB Atlanta

Week Two

Offensive Player of the Week: Micha Hancock, LOVB Houston

Defensive Player of the Week: Justine Wong-Orantes, LOVB Omaha

Week One

Offensive Player of the Week: Jaali Winters, LOVB Omaha

Defensive Player of the Week: Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake

