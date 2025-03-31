Celebrating Women at League One Volleyball

March 31, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







League One Volleyball is proud to highlight and honor the incredible women that work, play, and support our league - we would be nothing without their efforts, dedication, hard work, talent, and much more.

Here at LOVB, we aim to empower women at all levels our of company:

78% of LOVB Central employees are women

71% of LOVB Central leadership positions are filled by women

54% of LOVB's senior leadership team are women

But that's not all...LOVB is represented by women at every level of our ecosystem, from club coaches to professional coaches.

Please enjoy reading the unique stories of just some of our incredible women that work here at League One Volleyball.

Anya Alvarez, Head of LOVB Originals

I started playing golf at four and quickly fell in love with the sport, eventually qualifying for the LPGA and playing professionally. I played college golf at the University of Washington and later transitioned into sports journalism. Outside of work, my beagle/Jack Russell mix, Ruthie, is my main love and interest. I credit my success in the sports industry to incredible female mentors and I'm passionate about making a difference for women in sports.

Kellie Cavalier, VP of Pro Events & Operations

I began participating in sports at a young age and played competitively through high school, which led me to the World Scholar Athlete Games and inspired my studies in international relations, highlighting sports' ability to unite diverse cultures. I've managed national teams and organized events for thousands, even attending three Summer Olympic Games. As a woman in a male-dominated industry, I've faced challenges, but I'm excited about the potential at LOVB to empower women in sports and increase their representation in the industry.

Michelle Chatman-Smith, Pro Talent Acquisition

Growing up in a military family, I started my volleyball career in Northern California, moved to Chicago for high school, and eventually played at the University of Florida, where I became a student assistant coach and transitioned into collegiate coaching, including roles with the USA Youth National team. My experience as a woman in the sports industry has evolved, and I appreciate how LOVB has empowered me to balance my professional aspirations with family life, showing that both can coexist harmoniously.

Arin Custer, Community Relations Manager, LOVB Houston

Growing up in a military family, I turned to sports as a way to build friendships and find belonging, encouraged by my height to explore various athletic activities, including volleyball. I feel empowered to advocate for women in sports and am honored to pave the way for the next generation, including my daughter and nieces, while surrounded by inspiring women in the industry: this ultimately led me to become a Community Relations Manager for LOVB.

Kristen Dozier-Williams, Regional Club Leader

Growing up in the Washington D.C. suburbs as one of four siblings who all played sports collegiately, I went on to study and play at The Ohio State University before enjoying a professional volleyball career overseas for five years. As a woman in sports, I feel empowered to be part of a movement at LOVB that is redefining traditional career paths in the industry for women.

Brie Dunbar, Senior Director of Merchandise

I got into sports later in life, my love for them ignited when I landed my first job at a cycling company after grad school, which opened my eyes to the vibrant connection between athletes and their gear. I've built my career through working for renowned sports brands, where I focused on creating apparel for female teen athletes. Now, as part of LOVB, I'm thrilled to contribute to a female-first mindset that supports a broader movement for women in sports.

Jesse Hahn, Head of Pro Marketing

Growing up in Southern California, I played various sports but my passion for volleyball truly flourished, leading me to leverage it as a means to gain admission to an Ivy League school and open doors to my future. Transitioning into a career in sports marketing, I have gained diverse experience across agencies and brands, while recognizing the importance of mentorship for women in leadership roles within the industry.

Molly Harrington, Head of Club Marketing

I'm a former collegiate athlete and single mother to my daughter Josephine. Working in women's sports, especially for a league like LOVB, is a dream. I play beach volleyball several times each week and recently launched a jewelry brand called MAMASTE (pronounced like "namaste") that honors motherhood and gives back to Every Mother Counts for every bracelet sold.

Emily Hartong, Events Senior Manager

Growing up in Southern California, I played volleyball starting in the sixth grade and continued through college at the University of Hawaii, before pursuing a professional volleyball career in Europe and Asia. In addition to my love for the ocean and travel, I launched a small jewelry business in 2018 and now focus on event management with LOVB, where I enjoy hosting gatherings and utilizing my creativity. Being a woman in the sports industry has been empowering, allowing me to give back to a community that has greatly influenced my life.

Kyla Kennedy, Marketing Communications Manager

Growing up in Ann Arbor, MI, I was always active with my siblings and friends, and after transitioning from basketball to music in high school, I eventually moved into the gaming and esports industries, which led me to LOVB. I have a passion for marketing and people, with experience in a variety of industries, and I believe success is driven by great teamwork. Outside of work, I love spending time with my family, fostering meaningful relationships through my community group Gather, and exploring cultural events with my toddler.

Kelley Kish, Head of Pro Volleyball Operations

Growing up in Gainesville, FL, surrounded by strong female athletes, my love for sports developed as I watched women achieve personal and team goals. I began my career as the Director of Volleyball Operations at the University of Florida, later serving as a Director of Athletics before joining LOVB, where I bring my NCAA experience to positively impact our league's success. Outside of work, I'm enjoying life as a newlywed, staying active on my Peloton, reading, and embracing outdoor activities in Charlotte, while feeling proud to contribute to the growth of women's sports.

Kim Kitchens, COO - LOVB Clubs

My love for sports grew from being encouraged by my parents to stay active, and over time, I came to appreciate the friendships, challenges, and goal-setting that sports offer. After starting my career in strategy consulting, I've held various roles in operations and strategy, always focusing on organizations that positively impact youth. Outside of work, I'm an avid runner and spend most of my free time with my three kids, supporting them at baseball games, soccer matches, and science olympiad competitions.

Karen Lorenzo, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Growing up playing pickup sports and inspired by my dad's athletic journey, I developed a deep love and respect for sports. After attending Johns Hopkins and NYU, I spent my career supporting entrepreneurs in various industries, including entertainment, tech, and publishing, before joining LOVB. Being a woman in sports has meant playing a small part in giving our exceptionally talented athletes a chance to play the sport that they love, at home.

Joni Lui, People Operations Partner

I grew up watching tennis, the Olympics, and LA Lakers games, but it wasn't until joining LOVB that I truly understood the passion and community of sports. Originally from Toronto, I moved to Fort Worth in 2015 and transitioned from photography to a career in HR, gaining experience in public accounting, events management, and mobile tech. Outside of work, I enjoy volunteering, playing video games, exploring art galleries, and hiking with my husband and our dachshund.

Jenny McDowell, Director of Coach Development

I grew up in a small town with an athletic older brother and a supportive mom, which sparked my love for sports and shaped who I am today. My journey led me to play volleyball at the University of Georgia, where I was surrounded by incredible coaches and teammates who helped shape my career. Now, living by the beach with my family, I'm grateful for the mentors who've helped me break barriers in sports, and I'm excited to be part of LOVB as we work to change the world.

Brandy Medran, Director of Fan Experience

I got into sports at a young age, thanks to my dad's love for sports and a flyer from my local soccer club when I was in first grade, leading me to play soccer ever since. I studied business in high school and college, and after interning for USA Judo, I spent 12 years at USA Rugby before joining LOVB. I feel honored to be part of a generation of women that are making an impact in the sports industry.

Lindsey Moon, Manager Events & Operations - LOVB Pro

Growing up in a small town in Northern Virginia, I played volleyball year-round, winning state championships in high school and earning a degree in Sports Administration from Radford University in 2015. After working in both the golf and equine industries, I returned to my passion for volleyball with my role at LOVB, where I can give back to the sport that shaped me. Being a woman in sports has pushed me out of my comfort zone, but it has also been incredibly rewarding to find my voice as a leader and advocate for women's representation in the industry.

Julia Neiva, Creative Director

Sports have always been a playful part of my life, influenced by my beach upbringing in Rio de Janeiro, where activities like walking, volleyball, surfing, and capoeira were just part of daily life. Born in New York to musician parents, I've lived in various places, from Brazil's coast to Singapore and Switzerland, making it hard for others to pinpoint my origins. I have recently ventured into the sports industry as a woman, embracing the experience and enjoying the journey.

Briana Reid, Counsel, Compliance

My passion for sports began with my aunt, who introduced me to co-ed softball tournaments, and eventually led me to become a member of the Inner City Eagles volleyball team. After playing volleyball at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and working with the NCAA and Fanatics, I joined LOVB to support women in sports. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family, traveling, and indulging in self-care, while continuing to contribute to the growth and empowerment of women in sports

Danielle Scott-Aruda, Head of Pro Talent Acquisition

My sports journey started with being active from a young age, inspired by my family's love for sports. I went on to compete in three sports at Long Beach State and played professionally in five Olympic Games, before transitioning to coaching and joining the LOVB team in 2020. Outside of sports, I enjoy spending time with my daughter and family, dabbling in writing and sketching, and running Danielle Scott Enterprises, where I share my experience through camps, clinics, and speaking engagements.

Caila Stapleton, Senior Social Media Manager

I grew up in Northern California, played soccer my whole life, and started volleyball at 15, eventually playing at USD and professionally for five years before joining LOVB. I love coaching kids, cooking, going to the beach, trying new sports, and making new friends, all while staying deeply connected to volleyball. I'm grateful to continue being involved in the sport, surrounded by inspiring women, and supporting my friends who are now living my dream.

Izzy Zakia, Client Services Manager

Growing up in Queens, New York, I couldn't afford to play sports, but managing my high school baseball team ignited my love for the game and everything behind the scenes. I dove into the sports industry early, working in gameday operations for NBA, NWSL, and USL teams, before managing gaming and esports partnerships for Comcast's Xfinity brand, and eventually joining LOVB. Outside of work, I love traveling, hiking, watching live sports, and advocating for DE&I in the sports industry, which has been a core focus throughout my career.

• Discuss this story on the League One Volleyball message board...





League One Volleyball Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.