Dreamland Festival 'Kicks Off' 10 Year Anniversary Celebration with Community Kickball Game at ONEOK Field

February 18, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The 10th anniversary of Dreamland Festival will take place this fall, but the celebration for 'Dreamland 10' starts on March 23 with a fundraiser and celebration of the festival which funds Steph Simon's other community initiatives, including McLain Titan Records.

Tulsa, OK - Artist, entrepreneur, and community leader Steph Simon announced today that Dreamland Festival, Oklahoma's largest celebration of hip-hop music and culture, will kick off its 10th anniversary with a Community Celebrity Kickball Game & Fundraiser at ONEOK Field on Sunday, March 23, from 1 PM to 4 PM, in partnership with the Tulsa Drillers.

This new event will bring together artists, athletes, entrepreneurs and community leaders for a fun, family-friendly afternoon while raising funds to support Dreamland Festival and Dreamland's nonprofit initiatives, including McLain Titan Records. Founded by Simon in 2022, McLain Titan Records provides students at McLain High School with hands-on education and experience in hip-hop performance, production, songwriting and the music business.

In recognition of his impact on the community, Simon was named a 2024 Tulsan of the Year by Tulsa World.

"Dreamland has always been about more than a festival-it's about building community, creating opportunities, and celebrating Tulsa's culture in an authentic way," said Dreamland founder Simon. "From the beginning, the vision has been to use the festival as an engine to reinvest in the community through initiatives like McLain Titan Records, and there are more things on the horizon. As we enter our 10th year, my hope is that the Dreamland Kickball Kickoff becomes another annual tradition- bringing the city together for a great time while raising funds to support the festival and the next generation of young artists and creatives."

The Dreamland 10 Kickball Kickoff will feature teams of local community leaders, celebrities, athletes, and artists, competing in a high-energy, entertaining game.

During the game, attendees will be able to enjoy a live DJ, food and beverages that will be available for purchase, a vendor market and more.

Player participants in the game will be announced prior to the event, but team captains will include representatives from Oasis Fresh Market and the Terence Crutcher Foundation, who are also sponsors.

The event offers a sneak peek of the highly anticipated 10th Annual Dreamland Festival ('Dreamland 10'), set for September 26-28 in the historic Greenwood District. The festival's main stage performances and headlining act will take place on Saturday, September 27, at ONEOK Field.

"We are excited to host the Dreamland Kickball Kickoff and to work with Steph and the Dreamland Festival team to host the main stage during the festival this fall," said Tulsa Drillers Team President and General Manager Mike Melega. "ONEOK Field is going to be a great location to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Dreamland!"

Simon said he is excited to use the event to bring the entire community together.

"I'm really excited for the game and the people that are going to come together to form the teams," Simon said. "We have leaders from all over this city making an impact in different ways, and some very special guests who grew up here but don't live here full time anymore coming back to play. It's going to be a special day and I hope all of Tulsa comes out to have some fun for a good cause."

Tickets to the Dreamland 10 Kickball Kickoff cost $10 and are available online here. Businesses and individuals can support Dreamland's nonprofit initiatives through tax-deductible sponsorships and donations via its fund at the Tulsa Community Foundation. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for both the Kickball Kickoff and the Dreamland Festival.

For more information or to support Dreamland's mission, visit DreamlandTulsa.com or follow @DreamlandTulsa on Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.