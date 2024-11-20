Double the Hardware Double the Swag: USL League One Final
November 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Union Omaha YouTube Video
Check out the Union Omaha Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from November 20, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Union Omaha Stories
- Union Omaha Soars to the Title with 3-0 Championship Win
- Know Before You Go: USL League One Final
- Dominic Casciato Named 2024 USL League One Coach of the Year
- USL League One Final Match Preview: 11/17 vs. Spokane Velocity FC
- Dominating Performance Puts Omaha in USL League One Final