Donate Now to Save the Bees

The Burlington Bees seek to continue and preserve the more than 130-year legacy of baseball in Burlington Bees baseball would not be possible without the dedicated support of our fans and community. If you would like to donate to support our continued operations and facilitate the future of the team please consider submitting donations to The Friends of Community Field through the methods below:

Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=JQRHD6LKZZM3W&source=url

Venmo: @saveourbees

