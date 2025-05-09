Did You Know About this Bizarre Post-Game Rugby Ritual?
May 9, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video
Miami Sharks post post-match locker room has immaculate vibes They Defeat Houston in Week 9 of MLR's 2025 Season
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/usmlr ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usmlr/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usmlr/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@majorleaguerugby
For more information about MLR, go to the league's official website: https://www.majorleague.rugby/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹
Major League Rugby Stories from May 9, 2025
- Seattle Seawolves Sign Nick Boyer for 2025 MLR Season - Seattle Seawolves
- Dom Akina's Western Conference Ambitions and Eagles Dreams - Houston SaberCats
- Tony Ridnell Inducted into U.S. Rugby Hall of Fame - Seattle Seawolves
- RFCLA Name Team Take on Anthem in Final Match at UCLA - Rugby FC Los Angeles
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.