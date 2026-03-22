Diamondbacks Prospects Show out in Spring Breakout Game
Published on March 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects defeated the Colorado Rockies Prospects by a score of 10-3 on Saturday night at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. The exhibition game featuring up-and-coming talent from both organizations had plenty of memorable moments from former, and potential future Sod Poodles.
Arizona's ninth-ranked prospect Patrick Forbes earned the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, but struggled with the top of the Rockies' order to begin his evening on the hill, allowing a two-run double to Ethan Holliday (COL no. 1). Forbes was chased before he could finish the top of the first with former Soddie Hayden Durke coming in from the bullpen to finish the frame.
Many familiar faces in Amarillo made their mark in the home half of the first, with Ryan Waldschmidt (ARI no. 1) drawing a bases loaded walk and Jose Fernandez (ARI no. 27) ripping a two-run single into right-center field. He was followed by Druw Jones (ARI no. 16) who collected an RBI knock of his own to give Arizona the 4-2 lead.
Forbes re-entered the game and cruised through the second inning. LuJames Groover (ARI no. 10) got in on the action in the bottom half, driving a sharp line drive to left to bring in Arizona's fifth run of the night.
Both pitching staffs would trade zeros through the following frames, but the scoring drought was interrupted by Fernandez who laced a triple off the right field fence to bring home a run. Jones followed with an infield single, giving the Diamondbacks Prospects a 7-2 advantage.
A line change before the top of the sixth brought most of the D-backs starting lineup's night to an end. The Rockies would scratch a run on a groundout to shortstop Cristofer Torin (ARI no. 15) to cut into the deficit.
A pair of unranked D-backs prospects made productive outs in the bottom of the seventh to make it a 9-3 Arizona advantage. Angel Ortiz added another RBI knock in bottom of the eighth to push the lead to seven.
As Hunter Cranton and Sawyer Hawks closed out the eighth and ninth innings respectively, Arizona secured the 10-3 win in the Breakout Game with Fernandez (3x3, 3B, 3 RBI) being the standout performer. Jones and 2025 First Round Pick Kayson Cunningham (ARi no. 2) also had multi-hit efforts in the win. A complete Arizona Prospects roster for the Spring Breakout Game is listed below.
Opening Day for the Amarillo Sod Poodles is now only 13 days away with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on April 4 against the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals).
ARIZONA PROSPECTS FULL ROSTER
Pitchers
Wellington Aracena, RHP
Mitch Bratt, LHP
Yordin Chalas, RHP
Brian Curley, RHP
Yilber Diaz, RHP
Kohl Drake, LHP
Daniel Eagen, RHP
Patrick Forbes, RHP
Brandyn Garcia, LHP
David Hagaman, RHP
Ashton Izzi, RHP
Dean Livingston, RHP
Mason Marriott, RHP
Cristian Mena, RHP
Alfred Morillo, RHP
Landon Sims, RHP
Daury Vasquez, RHP
Catchers
Alberto Barriga, C
Ivan Luciano, C
Carlos Virahonda, C
Infielders
Eliesbert Alejos, SS
Demetrio Crisantes, 2B/3B
Kayson Cunningham, SS
JD Dix, 2B
Jose Fernandez, SS
LuJames Groover, 3B
Jansel Luis, INF
Ben McLaughlin, 3B
Anderdson Rojas, 2B
Yassel Soler, 3B
Cristofer Torin, SS/2B
Outfielders
Jose Alpuria, OF
Slade Caldwell, OF
Gavin Conticello, OF
Druw Jones, OF
Jakey Josepha, OF
Angel Ortiz, OF
Avery Owusu-Asiedu, OF
Tommy Troy, OF
Ryan Waldschmidt, OF
Texas League Stories from March 21, 2026
- Diamondbacks Prospects Show out in Spring Breakout Game - Amarillo Sod Poodles
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