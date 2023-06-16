DeBonville Leads Missoula to Sweep of Glacier

Missoula MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads wrapped up a 3-game set opposite the Glacier Range Riders on Thursday night in the Garden City. The electricity in the ballpark at Allegiance Field would be felt through the night as the PaddleHeads hosted 'Pride Night' at the Ballpark. After winning the first 2 games of the series, Missoula would look to give the fans even more to cheer about. Thanks to more solid pitching, and an opportunistic offense, the home crowd would get their wish.

After a quiet first inning, the PaddleHeads would grab the lead first in the 2nd with a 3-run rally. Glacier would battle in the middle frames tying the game briefly at one point in the 5th. That would be

the only time the Range Riders would challenge Missoula in the contest however, and never led at any point. Thomas DeBonville's production at the plate combined with the work of the bullpen down the stretch would prove to be too much for Glacier as Missoula would earn the sweep in a 7-3 win.

