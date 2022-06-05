Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

Sunday, June 5, 2022 l Game # 50

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:09 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

South Bend Cubs (28-22) at Dayton Dragons (34-15)

LH Jordan Wicks (0-2, 3.65) vs. RH James Proctor (3-2, 4.83)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the last game of a six-game series.

Current Series vs. South Bend (May 31-June 5): Dayton 4, South Bend 1.

Best Ever: The Dragons record of 34-15 is the best in franchise history through the first 49 games of a season. The previous best over the first 49 games was 32-17 in 2007.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, seven and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes with 17 games to play in the first half season. The final day of the first half is June 23.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 6, South Bend 2. Elly De La Cruz hit his 10thh home run of the season and Nick Quintana had two hits and two runs batted in to lead the offense. Starting pitcher Christian Roa enjoyed his best performance of the year, allowing one unearned run over five innings, and Myles Gayman tossed three perfect innings, retiring nine straight without allowing a ball to leave the infield.

Team Notes

The Dragons 34-15 (.694) record is second best of all Minor League Baseball.

The Dragons have reached a 2022 high-point of 19 games over .500. The last time they were 19 games over .500 came at the end of the 2011 season, when they were 26 games over at 83-57.

Dayton leads the MWL in home runs with 58.

The Dragons team ERA in their 34 wins is 2.08 (290 IP, 67 ER). Their team ERA in their 15 losses is 8.23 (117 IP, 107 ER).

Dragons starting pitchers have a full-season ERA of 3.27 to rank second in the MWL.

The Dragons have played nine series, winning eight and splitting one.

Player Notes

Elly De La Cruz has a 12-game hitting streak, batting .353 with four home runs and 10 extra base hits. De La Cruz is now tied for first in the MWL in extra base hits (24), second in slugging percentage (.573), tied for fourth in home runs (10), and tied for fifth in RBI (32).

Connor Phillips leads the MWL in strikeouts with 72. Since April 28, Phillips has made six starts, posting a 1.54 ERA (35 IP, 18 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 11 BB, 51 SO).

Nick Quintana is batting .344 over his last nine games.

Rece Hinds led the MWL in batting average (.388), slugging percentage (.672), on-base percentage (.474), and OPS (1.146) in the month of May.

Alex McGarry leads the Midwest League in slugging percentage (.649) and OPS (.982). He is tied for third in extra base hits (23) while ranking third in home runs (11) and third in runs batted in (35)...McGarry has 23 extra base hits in 36 games, an average of .64 extra base hits per game. Over the Dragons history, the top two ranked hitters in extra base hits per game (minimum 50 games) are Nick Senzel (.57 per game in 2016) and Jay Bruce (.54 per game in 2006)...McGarry connected on his 10th homer on May 12. Since daily records became available in 2005, the earliest that a previous Dayton hitter had reached 10 home runs was May 21 (2008, Brandon Waring). Next earliest is May 28 (Jay Bruce in 2006; Juan Francisco in 2007).

Donovan Benoit over his last 12 relief appearances: 1-0, 6 saves, 1.08 ERA (16.2 IP, 2 R).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, June 7 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Joe Boyle (2-0, 0.72)

Wednesday, June 8 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton TBA

Thursday, June 9 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-1, 5.40)

