Daren Arbet Secures First Win as Nashville Kats Coach with 40-32 Victory over Oregon

April 6, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Tyler Kulka threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns, and Robert Jones Jr. accounted for three scores as the Nashville Kats earned its first win of the Arena Football One season with a 40-32 victory over the Oregon Lightning in an action-packed showdown Friday night at Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

The Kats (1-2) struck early with back-to-back first quarter rushing touchdowns - a 1-yard score by Antoine Grant and a 2-yard run from Carlton Brown - to take a 13-0 lead. Oregon (1-3) responded behind dual-threat quarterback Dalton Cole, who ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more, both to wide receiver Kris Lewis.

Kulka was efficient throughout, completing 20 of 25 passes with no interceptions. His top target, Jones Jr., totaled 206 all-purpose yards - leading all players with 76 receiving yards on eight catches, adding 31 rushing yards, and returning kicks for 99 yards. He also scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to extend Nashville's lead to 40-24.

Brown finished with two short rushing touchdowns, while Grant contributed 45 receiving yards and added a score on the ground. The Kats' defense sealed the win with key stops down the stretch, including two interceptions by Shaun Lewis and a sack by defensive lineman Justin Alexandre.

After Oregon cut the lead to 13-6 late in the first quarter, Jones Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff 39 yards, then caught an 11-yard touchdown pass on the next play to put Nashville ahead 20-6. The Lightning answered with a short touchdown run by Tom Butters, but Jones Jr. responded again with a 25-yard scoring grab to give the Kats a 27-12 lead at halftime.

Brown added his second touchdown midway through the third quarter to push the lead to 33-18. Oregon continued to fight in the second half, with Cole finishing with 52 rushing yards and 94 passing yards. His fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Lewis - a 21-yard strike - brought the Lightning within eight, but their final drive was cut short by Lewis' second interception.

Kris Lewis led all Oregon receivers with 51 yards and two touchdowns, including a 28-yarder in the second quarter.

Nashville outpaced Oregon in total yards, 192-171, but the Lightning held the advantage in time of possession. The Kats were more efficient, averaging 4.8 yards per play and converting 5 of 9 third downs.

The Kats forced three turnovers - two interceptions and a fumble recovery - and made timely stops in the red zone. Defensive standouts included Trevonte Long and Amos Coleman III, who combined for 12 tackles, and Alexandre, who added two tackles for loss.

Nashville has a bye next week before traveling to face the Washington Wolfpack on April 17 at 9 p.m. CT (7 p.m. PT).

