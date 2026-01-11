Danny Klaers Named to 2026 Chipotle All-American Game

Published on January 11, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







PLYMOUTH, MI - Lumberjacks alternate captain and three-year defenseman, Danny Klaers (Wayzata, MN) has been named to the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game this Thursday at USA Hockey Arena. Klaers joins 3 teammates and 4 Jacks staff members at the event.

"Danny is everything you want in a defenseman - a leader, a competitor, and a winner" said Colten St. Clair, Head Coach of the Lumberjacks.

Klaers made his USHL debut in March 2024 as an affiliate player for the Jacks, but was a difference maker in the lineup from the get-go. A big piece of the 2025 Clark Cup Championship, he is quickly approaching his 100th career USHL game.

"He has earned this opportunity through consistency, maturity, and a relentless approach to the game. We're proud to see him selected for the All-American Game, and any team would be lucky to have a player with his character and impact." St. Clair finished.

Through a season with lots of rotation on the blue line, Klaers has been a steady presence for the Lumberjacks with 14 points in 21 games this season. Just before the turn of the calendar, Klaers joined Team USA at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge, helping them to a Gold Medal.

The Chipotle All-American Game is a 2-day event starting with player testing on Wednesday and the game on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at USA Hockey Arena. The game will be broadcast live on NHL Network, with coverage on both days, on the Lumberjacks' social media channels.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2026

Danny Klaers Named to 2026 Chipotle All-American Game - Muskegon Lumberjacks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.