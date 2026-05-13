Dallas Renegades vs Birmingham Stallions Highlights: United Football League
Published on May 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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United Football League Stories from May 13, 2026
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- Rogers, Mosley and Mickens Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Rogers, Mosley and Mickens Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Rogers, Mosley and Mickens Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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