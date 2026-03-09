Déjà Vu: Thompson, Carlini Earn Player of the Week Honors Again

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - For the second time in three weeks, Founding Athletes Jordan Thompson and Lauren Carlini have earned League One Volleyball's Player of the Week honors after standout individual performances.

Offensive Player of the Week: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

Thompson continued to torment opposing defenses last week, landing 45 kills (6.86 per set) on a .481 attack efficiency to power LOVB Houston to two match victories. Named Player of the Match in both, Thompson made 17 kills in a sweep at LOVB Madison Wednesday before equaling the league record with 28 two days later to down LOVB Austin.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota native has tallied at least 26 kills in four of her last five matches - each landing her in the league's all-time top five performances - and has 320 kills on the year, nearly 100 ahead of second place (Madisen Skinner, 225). Her 6.15 per-set average is well over 100 points higher than second as well (Tessa Grubbs, 5.00).

Thompson has been named Player of the Match in seven of Houston's eight victories and Offensive Player of the Week three times this season.

Defensive Player of the Week: Lauren Carlini, Setter, LOVB Madison

Carlini made 29 digs on a .935 dig percentage in two matches last week, averaging 4.14 digs a set. Madison attackers were able to attack off nearly three quarters of her digs (.742 dig-to-create percentage), and Carlini also added one block and six positive touches as her team went 1-1 on the week, including a four-set win on the road Saturday to snap LOVB Atlanta's win streak.

On the year, the Aurora, Illinois native has amassed 154 digs - second-best in the league, and best among non-liberos - on a .786 dig percentage. Her 2.96 digs per set is fourth-best overall but once again tops all non-liberos.

This is Carlini's second Defensive Player of the Week award of 2026. Last season, she also earned one Offensive Player of the Week honor.

League One Volleyball action resumes Wednesday, March 11 when Thompson and Houston host LOVB Austin at the Berry Center in Houston. The LOVB Match of the Week begins at 7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Eastern and will air nationwide on USA Network.

Previous LOVB Players of the Week

Offensive Player of the Week

March 2: Anne Buijs, Outside Hitter, LOVB Nebraska

February 25: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

February 16: Onye Ofoegbu, Middle Blocker, LOVB Atlanta

February 9: Serena Gray, Middle Blocker, LOVB Salt Lake

February 2: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

January 26: Jordyn Poulter, Setter, LOVB Salt Lake

January 19: Callie Schwarzenbach, Middle Blocker, LOVB Madison

January 12: Serena Gray, Middle Blocker, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week

March 2: Piyanut Pannoy, Libero, LOVB Atlanta

February 25: Lauren Carlini, Setter, LOVB Madison

February 16: Lauren Briseño, Libero, LOVB Houston

February 9: Manami Kojima, LIbero, LOVB Salt Lake

February 2: Ana Carolina da Silva, Middle Blocker, LOVB Nebraska

January 26: Jordyn Poulter, Setter, LOVB Salt Lake

January 19: Gong Xiangyu, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Madison

January 12: Kotoe Inoue, Libero, LOVB Austin







