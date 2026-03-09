Fwd: League One Volleyball Brings Back 'LOVB Icons' Program for 2026 Season; Fan Voting Opens March 9

Published on March 9, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOS ANGELES, Calif. - League One Volleyball (LOVB), the largest community in youth volleyball and now in its second professional season, today announced the return of the LOVB Icons program, an initiative that recognizes the players making the biggest impact on and off the court. Following a successful inaugural year, the program will once again honor a First Team and Second Team of standout athletes, with fans participating through a public voting process.

Fan voting opens Monday, March 9 and runs through the end of the LOVB Pro season on Saturday, April 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Voting will use a weighted scale broken down by fans (50%), players (25%), and coaches (25%). All active LOVB players are eligible to receive votes.

Fans can vote for their favorite players by joining the league's free fan program, LOVB Insider, and submitting their ballot on LOVB.com. Fans may vote once every 24 hours.

"LOVB Icons celebrates the athletes who define our league through their performance, leadership, and impact in the community," said LOVB Commissioner Sandra Idehen. "As we continue building our professional league, this program gives fans, players, and coaches a meaningful way to recognize the athletes who are shaping the future of volleyball."

The LOVB Icons First Team and Second Team will each feature two outside hitters, two middles, one setter, one opposite, and one libero. The seven athletes with the highest vote totals by position will earn First Team honors, while the next seven highest voted players will make up the Second Team.

For more details on the LOVB Icons program, voting instructions, and updates, please visit LOVB.com/Icons.







League One Volleyball Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.