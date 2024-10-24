CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen: York Knock out Pacific, Set up Super Sunday in CPL Playoffs

On the first 2024 playoff edition of the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney break down York United's victory over Pacific FC in the 4th vs 5th match on Wednesday night.

They also preview a huge weekend to come, with York set to visit Atlético Ottawa in the quarter-final, and Forge FC hosting Cavalry FC in the qualifying semi-final!

