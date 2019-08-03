Coyotes Sign Adin Hill to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

August 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - The Arizona Coyotes announced today that the team has signed goaltender Adin Hill to a one-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to get Adin signed," said President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka. "He's a big, talented goaltender who has improved each season. We look forward to watching his development this year."

Last season, the 23-year-old Hill played 13 games for the Coyotes, posting a 7-5 record with a .901 save percentage, a 2.76 goals against average (GAA) and one shutout. Hill also appeared in 36 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL), posting a record of 16-19-2 with a .906 save percentage and a 2.61 GAA.

In 17 career NHL games, the 6-foot-6, 202 pound native of Comox, BC has posted a record of 8-8 with a 2.95 GAA. Hill was drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (76th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

The Roadrunners will open their fourth season of play in Southern Arizona on Friday, October 18 when the team hosts the San Antonio Rampage, AHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and ticket packages including the opening night are on sale now.

Tucson Notes:

- Hill leads all franchise goaltenders in games played with 112.

- After registering his first NHL shutout in Nashville against the Predators on November 29, 2018, the backstop was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week on December 2, 2018.

- The former Portland Winterhawk is the only netminder to play a game with the Roadrunners in all three of the club's seasons.

Roadrunners Season Ticket Memberships

The best way to never miss a moment of Roadrunners action, lock in your same great seat for all 34 Roadrunners home games today. Starting at just $11.50 per game, enjoy exclusive benefits that only Season Ticket Members have access to including your own personal Ticketmaster Account Manager, first right to 2020 Calder Cup Playoff tickets, a special membership gift and more! Call the Roadrunners today at 866-774-6253 to speak with your representative.

Roadrunners Pick Your Own Plan

Your Roadrunners membership, your way. Select 11 games of your choice and be in attendance for Opening Night on October 18 for as low as $174.

Roadrunners Group Promotions

Want to celebrate a night out with the Roadrunners? Get your group together, select from six of the Roadrunners announced guaranteed dates for the upcoming campaign and place your deposit today!

Roadrunners Face-Off Packs

Whether you a Roadrunners fan into golfing, hiking or just lounging by the pool, the one thing they all have in common, an option for you in the new Face-off Packs! Including four vouchers to Opening Weekend, three unique packages are on sale now starting at just $97.50. Explore all today by calling 866-774-6253.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.