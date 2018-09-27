Cowlitz Black Bears Hold Fall Inventory Blowout Sale

The Fall Inventory Blowout Sale is here! Our Team Store is full of official Black Bears gear for half off, including new merchandise from the 2018 season! Some of these items have never been offered online and quantities are limited. Go to our website today and click "Team Store" or stop by the office at 1717 Olympia Way, Suite 102, in Longview to start shopping. All major credit and debit cards accepted.

