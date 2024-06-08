Countdown to Concert Kickoff: Lions Primed for an Exciting Week of Celebratory Events in Vancouver

June 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - Football is back! And the BC Lions are excited to roll out an exciting schedule of events leading up to our June 15 Concert Kickoff presented by BC Federation of Labour. The fun begins on Sunday afternoon when the squad kicks off its 70th regular season in Toronto.

Sunday, June 9: Coors Light Road Game Viewing Party at Shark Club Vancouver

Lions fans are invited to take in the season opener viewing party! Enjoy food and drink specials, prizes and fun with some fellow Lion diehards. Join us at Shark Club- 180 West Georgia St.- at 3:30 pm with kickoff against the Toronto Argonauts set for 4:00 pm.

Monday, June 10- Tuesday, June 11: Waterfront Skytrain Station Pop-Ups & City Of Vancouver BC Lions Day Declaration

On Monday and Tuesday, our Uproar Dance Team is at Waterfront Skytrain Station from 4:00-6:00 pm handing out free prizes and promo items.

Also on Tuesday, Vancouver mayor Ken Sim declares it BC Lions Week at Vancouver City Hall with the official proclamation taking place at 9:00 am inside council chambers. Media attending the declaration are asked to arrive at City Hall no later than 8:45 am.

Wednesday, June 12: BC Hall of Fame Autograph Session with TJ Lee and Keon Hatcher

As they continue to for their respective quests to return to the lineup later this season, TJ and Keon will be signing autographs from 1:00-3:00 pm inside the BC Sports Hall of Fame: accessible from Gate A at BC Place.

Thursday, June 13: London Drugs Hype Event with Uproar Dance Team

Join the Uproar at London Drugs- 710 Granville St.- from 2:00-6:00 pm for live performances and special prize and promo item giveaways!

Friday, June 14: BC Lions Downtown Happy Hour at Burrard Benches, Bentall Centre

Start your weekend off early as we gather at 555 Burrard St. for a Happy Hour to continue our week of football celebrations. It all goes down from 2:00-7:00 pm and features $5 drinks, food trucks, a DJ spinning tunes, backyard games, the Uproar Dance Team, player appearances and much more!

Saturday, June 15: The Biggest Play of the Week!

The Lions play host to Calgary in Saturday's Concert Kickoff home opener presented by BC Federation of Labour. The fun begins with our Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports at 10:30 am on Terry Fox Plaza and stretching out to Robson and Beatty Streets. Join us for $5 Molson Coors beverages (19+), more food and drink specials plus fun and games for fans of all ages!

The pre-game performance by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson begins at 3:00 pm inside Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.