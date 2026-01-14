CFL Canadian Football League

Commissioner Stewart Johnston's Remarks at CFL Winter Meetings

Published on January 14, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Commissioner Stewart Johnston meets with the media to speak on the discussions had during the CFL Winter Meetings

