Comeback Kids Do It Again

LANCASTER, Calif. - The JetHawks came back yet again on Monday, overcoming a three-run deficit in the eighth inning and beating Inland Empire, 8-7, at The Hangar. Lancaster has trailed in seven of their eight victories since the All-Star Break.

Inland Empire (4-8, 30-51) took a 6-3 lead into the eighth inning thanks in large part to a pair of Gareth Morgan home runs. Morgan has hit nine of his 11 home runs this season against the JetHawks.

Lancaster (8-4, 42-38) rallied in the bottom of the eighth against Simon Mathews (0-1). Casey Golden, who reached four times Monday, got the scoring started with an RBI single. Joel Diaz came through with the biggest hit, a game-tying two-run double that knocked Mathews out of the contest.

The JetHawks added two more runs to take the lead on RBI singles from Taylor Snyder and Ramon Marcelino. The two-run lead was necessary, as Inland Empire scored once in the ninth against Salvador Justo. Justo earned his eighth save.

Moises Ceja (5-0) pitched three innings in relief of starter Will Gaddis, allowing just one run on one hit. He is tied for the team-lead with five victories on the mound.

Lancaster has come back in 24 of 42 victories this season. They've overcome deficits of three or more 12 times. The team has trailed going into the eighth inning in each of their last five wins.

The three-game series continues Tuesday night. Garrett Schilling (4-4) takes the hill for the JetHawks against Inland Empire's Denny Brady (3-7). First pitch from The Hangar is 6:35 pm.

