Columbus Aviators vs Houston Gamblers Highlights: United Football League
Published on April 26, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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United Football League Stories from April 26, 2026
- Missed Chances Sink Columbus as Houston Pulls Away - Columbus Aviators
- Gamblers Defense Locks Down Aviators in Key Win - Houston Gamblers
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