Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Augusta 7.30

Published on July 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park tonight at 6:35 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (8-3, 3.27 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Augusta counters with LHP Landon Beidelschies (2-9, 7.09 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Tuesday, August 4 until Sunday, August 9. Head to Segra Park for Bluey at the Ballpark presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services with a live appearance from Bluey and Bingo Saturday, August 8 and Darlington NASCAR Night featuring $1.50 Budweisers and $1.50 hot dogs during the game. Buy tickets starting at just $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.

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RICARDO, GAMBLE AND VANEK HIT THREE-CONSECUTIVE HOMERS IN FIREFLIES BLOWOUT WIN AT AUGUSTA: The Columbia Fireflies jumped out to a 9-0 lead behind an eight-run outburst in the second inning, starring back-to-back-to-back homers from Yandel Ricardo, Sean Gamble and JC Vanek in a 9-8 win over the Augusta GreenJackets Wednesday night at SRP Park. It was the first time the Fireflies have hit three-consecutive home runs in franchise history. The club's eight-run second started as Henry Ramos tripled to plate Connor Rasmussen and Ricson Gonzalez. After the triple, Josh Hammond drew a walk to set the table for Ricardo's round-tripper to start the streak. After that, Roni Cabrera doubled and came around on a Gabriel Silva base knock to close out Columbia's eight-run inning, setting a new season-high for runs in an inning. The previous best mark was seven, set in the first inning July 19 at Charleston.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the top ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 23-20 record combined with a 3.46 ERA over 432.1 innings through the first 98 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 427 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .236 AVG on the season. The Hickory Crawdads have the second-best mark in MiLB with a 3.80 through 397.2 innings pitched this season. Overall, the Fireflies hold the fourth-best team ERA in Minor League Baseball at 4.10. The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers lead the way with a 3.76 mark.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Sunday, he etched two strikeouts over four innings of work. Lombardi leads the Carolina League in strikeouts with 101 strikeouts. That's the seventh-most strikeouts for a Fireflies pitcher in a single season in franchise history. Tony Dibrell owns the Fireflies single-season strikeout record at 147. The last Fireflies player to notch 100 strikeouts in a season was Felix Arronde, who struck out 103 in 2024.

THE GAMBLER: After a slow start to the season, Sean Gamble has turned the page and become one of the top hitters in the Fireflies lineup. Since May 21, Gamble is hitting .273 across 52 games. He leads the team in OBP (.399), runs scored (38) and stolen bases (21) and is second in OPS (.820) during the stretch. He is also one of five Fireflies to notch five homers since May 21.

WELL NEEDED REST: The Fireflies have been surging since the All-Star Break. The club has won eight of 11 games since the break. Prior to Tuesday's series opener in Augusta, both of the club's two losses have come in series finales after starting the game with a lead. With the run, the Fireflies are now just two games out of second place, behind Augusta and Charleston, and six games out of first place. The Fireflies have 11 games against the GreenJackets and six games against the RiverDogs before the end of the season. The club does not play first place Hickory again prior to the end of the season.

GOING FOR TWO: Last night, the Fireflies scored eight runs in the second inning thanks to back-to-back-to-back homers for the first time in franchise history. The eight runs in a single inning are the most in 2026 for the team, superceding the seven they scored in the first inning at Charleston July 19.







Carolina League Stories from July 30, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Augusta 7.30 - Columbia Fireflies

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