Colorado Mammoth Bound to Bounce Back in 2024-25

November 12, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - After producing an uncharacteristic 5-13 record and missing the postseason for the first time in over a decade last year, the Colorado Mammoth are bound to bounce back during the quickly approaching 2024-25 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season.

That journey back to the postseason and beyond began Oct. 31 for the burgundy boys as 31 athletes travelled from all over North America, eventually assembling in the greater Denver area as a collective unit for the first time.

And while a majority of the team's core remains intact heading into the fresh slate, there are plenty of new faces at camp this season, meaning THIS group of men will bond, travel and battle together for the first time throughout the team's 18-game regular season.

The best way to get some additional reps and build that chemistry?

Four weekends of training camp - Four opportunities to prove they deserve an opportunity to sport the Mammoth crest - Four "dig deep and give all you've got" sessions of ball.

"This group has been very competitive so far, with a lot more sense of urgency than the past few years," Colorado Mammoth General Manager Brad Self shared.

"So far, we're consistently playing, practicing and training with a competitive drive and purpose and we're holding each other accountable to that. We let our foot off the gas last season and it showed in our results."

With two of the team's four preseason meetups in the books, familiarity has been established. It's time to kick things up a notch over these final two weekends.

At the same time, the team endured a pair of productive Week 1 and 2 events, which gives the squad something to build on as they prepare for their final two scrimmages.

Initially getting things started in Lakewood, Colorado Oct. 31-Nov. 2, the guys executed some "welcome back" stretches, medical evaluations and run tests before getting sticks hot as a group a few times throughout the weekend inside Foothills Fieldhouse. Knocking out the team's annual Media Day inside Ball Arena, personalities were on display early and often as the team donned their marketing caps and big smiles.

When Week 2 rolled around, the team enjoyed a trip north of the border as they traveled to Langley Events Centre in the greater Vancouver, B.C. area Nov. 8-10. Checking another set of media-based boxes by entertaining some TSN/ESPN content carwash action, several of the team's stars posed and smiled once again.

Eventually executing another series of practices before getting their first preseason scrimmage underway, Colorado found themselves squaring off with the hometown Vancouver Warriors on Saturday, Nov. 9.

But with several of the team's regulars sitting out to rest up and ensure they're healthy for the team's regular season debut (Nov. 29 inside the LOUD HOUSE against the Vancouver Warriors, themselves), this was much more of a chance to look at some of the newly welcomed talent than anything. Several bloody noses and chins were documented throughout the physical battle.

Forward Tyson Gibson led the team with three goals, while fellow net-filler in Zed Williams managed a pair of markers. Sophomore scorer Ben McDonald, Thomas Vela, Connor Robinson and speedy transition talent in Jalen Chaster rounded out one-goal efforts for Colorado in a game that saw a 16-9 final in favor of Vancouver.

Veteran goaltender Dillon Ward played the first half and looked sharp, allowing just four goals in the opening 30 minutes of play. With rookie netminders Ethan Robertson and Nathan Whittom competing for the team's backup spot after both being drafted during the 2024 NLL Entry Draft back in September splitting time in the second half, the Warriors' scoring figures were elevated as the youngsters got their first dose of NLL-caliber action.

"We felt like we needed some youthful energy and excitement to add to our mix of veterans," Self added.

"We think it's important to have a healthy mix, not specific to just our defensive unit, but for our team in general."

Welcoming quite the star, himself, in forward Will Malcom to the fold over the offseason, the team couldn't be more thrilled to have another of its former NLL Entry Draft selections back on board.

Malcom didn't suit up Saturday in Vancouver, but he's been flashing damn near every time he's hit the turf this fall. Knowing he's set to work with fellow lefty standouts in Eli McLaughlin and Connor Robinson means opposing defenders will have their hands full.

"Fans should expect him to have a huge impact," Self said.

"Will has established himself as one of the top offensive players in our league. He turns 25 this season and is only going to get better."

And when you consider the team has the options of Connor Kelly, Tyson Gibson, Zed Williams and the recently returned All-Pro Ryan Lee, Colorado has the opportunity to field one of the fiercest offensive units across the league.

"Having a player of his caliber back in action means the world to our team," Self said of the organization's single season scoring leader Ryan Lee being welcomed back to the turf.

"Outside of his high-end skill, he brings a level of compete and accountability out the front door that we missed last season."

It seems pieces of the personnel puzzle continue to fall in place for the Mammoth but only time will tell how Head Coach Pat Coyle and company will assemble what could be quite the masterpiece.

Thankfully for the squad, they've got a pair of scrimmages remaining to help put the finishing touches on said roster, as the team prepares to head west to California this weekend (Nov. 15-17) for a dance with the San Diego Seals before wrapping up this season's training camp in Oakville, Ontario via a showdown against the Rochester Knighthawks.

The team's quest for a postseason path technically can't begin until the season begins Nov. 29.

At the same time, these are the steps and reps that can potentially position the squad for another lengthy run. Something Mammoth fans have gotten used to lately after seeing the team in two of the league's last NLL Finals showcases.

With each of the league's 14 squads a few weeks into their respective preseason ramp-up sessions, each and every team is building towards a shared goal. For Colorado, specifically, they're looking to breathe some life into not only their fanbase but locker room as a whole. Fans of the LOUD HOUSE aren't used to seeing their boys lose very often - an extra motivator for a unique season ahead.

Lacrosse fans can stay tuned to everything burgundy and black this season by keeping an eye on coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels, as well as NLL.com and league social channels!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from November 12, 2024

Colorado Mammoth Bound to Bounce Back in 2024-25 - Colorado Mammoth

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.