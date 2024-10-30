Colorado Mammoth Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

October 30, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - Just four weeks separate the Colorado Mammoth from making their heavily anticipated debut inside the LOUD HOUSE as the team looks to open its 2024-25 National Lacrosse League (NLL) campaign with a Black Friday BANG Nov. 29 during a LOUD HOUSE Appreciation Night showcase against the Vancouver Warriors.

However, before they embark on what should be another action-packed season kickstarted in the heart of Lacrosse Country, the team must endure four grueling weekends of Training Camp preparation as the Mammoth look to shed some offseason rust and elevate conditioning levels higher than the tops of the Rocky Mountains which Ball Arena lurks just outside of.

After bringing a whopping 37 players to camp last fall as the team dealt with a variety of injury concerns and personnel puzzles, Colorado has invited just 31 players to camp (including 12 forwards, 16 defensemen and three goaltenders) to battle it out for the team's final 25 roster spots. But you never know who could creep into the fold ahead of the season!

Colorado's 2024-25 Training Camp roster can be viewed below (listed by position, numerically).

2024-25 Colorado Mammoth Training Camp Roster:

Forwards: Will Malcom, Carson Moyer, Ryan Lee, Thomas Vela, Ben McDonald, Zed Williams, Vince D'Alto, Connor Kelly, Tyson Gibson, Eli McLaughlin, Thomas Vaesen, Connor Robinson

Defensemen: Tim Edwards, Owen Rahn, Brent Mitchell, Sean Kriwokon, Brett Craig, Warren Jeffrey, Tyler Garrison, Robert Hope, Owen Down, Jordan Gilles, Dalton Sulver, AJ Mercurio, Jalen Chaster, Ryan McLean, Noah Lebar, Conner Cook

Goaltenders: Nathan Whittom, Ethan Robertson, Dillon Ward

Ramping up the opening slate of warmups in Lakewood, Colorado, the team is primed to endure some conditioning and exercise sessions before collectively getting sticks hot for the first time Friday afternoon inside Foothills Fieldhouse, which will serve as the team's headquarters during Week 1's workouts. With Saturday's schedule starting the boys off inside Ball Arena for the organization's Media Day Nov. 2, the team will reconvene for practice in the evening for another go.

Mix in some medical evaluations, partnership make-goods and a whole bunch of hugs when the guys are reunited as a group Friday night and the first weekend of reps will be in the books before we know it!

Scheduled to travel for each of the team's final three weeks of camp, the team will head north in Week 2 to Vancouver, British Columbia Nov. 8-10 as the squad prepares to execute another series of practices before scrimmaging the very team they'll face during the Season Opener, the Vancouver Warriors. While the burgundy boys are in town, several of the team's stars will participate in a crossover content shoot with the league's broadcast partners at TSN and ESPN.

When Week 3 rolls around, the Mammoth will travel west to San Diego, California as they renew rivalries with the San Diego Seals during the team's second preseason scrimmage, proceeded, of course, by a few more team practices Nov. 15-17. Wrapping things up in Week 4 Nov. 22-24 by taking quite the lengthy plane ride out east, Colorado will visit Toronto, Ontario, where they'll look to zoom in on a set of personnel decisions via the squad's final scrimmage of the season, a showdown against the Toronto Rock.

Colorado's final roster cuts are expected to be communicated on Monday, Nov. 25, while the NLL will begin its 2024-25 slate via a slate of Faceoff Weekend showcases on Friday, Nov. 29 - one of which being a showcase between the Mammoth and Warriors as they soak up some opening night excitement!

Looking at the squad's anticipated personnel heading into Week 1, one name stands out above the rest. And that's no disrespect to the other 30 men. But when an All-Pro talent like forward Ryan Lee is back in the mix and ready to get rocking after missing the past season and a half with a lower-body injury, you celebrate. His version of celebrating involves getting back on the turf with his brothers, a sight Mammoth fans will welcome with open arms come the regular season.

Overall, the mix of forwards includes several productive, returning players, including Mammoth favorites in Eli McLaughlin, Connor Robinson, Zed Williams, Tyson Gibson and Connor Kelly. Returning to the unit which drafted him five years ago, forward Will Malcom is set to serve in a star role for Colorado this season, fresh off a career-high 104 points (37g, 67a) last season with Panther City Lacrosse Club. Selected No. 1 overall by Colorado during the offseason's PCLC Dispersal Draft, he's expected to step in and contribute right away, another flash added to the team's electric offense this time around.

While we'll wait to see how General Manager Brad Self and company handle the depth approach at the position, rookie forward Carson Moyer will get his first NLL Training Camp experience this weekend, while newcomers Vince D'Alto and Thomas Vaesen will attempt to make this year's squad with a productive set of showcases throughout the fall. Youngsters in Ben McDonald and Thomas Vela "should" be in the picture once again, but only time, and reps, will tell.

When it comes to defensemen, the squad has bid its farewell to a few long-tenured back-enders as the organization looks to get a bit younger overall on defense. Which paves the way for the likes of fresh faces like (rookie) Owen Rahn, (rookie) AJ Mercurio, Brent Mitchell, Dalton Sulver, Ryan McLean and Conner Cook to potentially make the roster during their respective first attempts at earning a shot to don the burgundy and black crest.

But they'll have to compete against the team's established core of defensemen including Tim Edwards, Sean Kriwokon, Brett Craig, Warren Jeffrey, Tyler Garrison, Robert Hope, Owen Down, Jordan Gilles, Jalen Chaster and Noah Lebar if they want to survive cuts, let alone play a sincere role for the squad.

Owen Down, Sean Kriwokon, Noah Lebar and Jalen aren't quite as experienced as their veteran teammates but appear to be in the picture at this point, especially after seeing Chaster take his offensive game to another level over summer, which will continue to make him a speedy threat in the transition game. Kriwokon and Down rotated in and out of the lineup during their respective 2023-24 rookie campaigns and should get some additional reps in year two.

In regard to the team's goaltender room, Colorado is expected to roll with All-World talent Dillon Ward as the team's starting goaltender once again. But after drafting a pair of netminders during the 2024 NLL Entry Draft, including Nathan Whittom (second round, 21st overall) and Ethan Robertson (fourth round, 44th overall), there's expected to be some competition for the backup position.

Regardless of what this year's training camp brings to light, the boys are back in town, which means Colorado Mammoth Lacrosse is on its way back to the LOUD HOUSE in a mere four weeks!

Fans can keep an eye on coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels throughout the team's four-weekend Training Camp warm-up sessions. And in the meantime, should be sure to lock in tickets to the team's LOUD HOUSE Home Opener Nov. 29 against the Vancouver Warriors before they're sold out!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from October 30, 2024

Colorado Mammoth Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster - Colorado Mammoth

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.