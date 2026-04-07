Cole Jensen Says NO , Twice!
Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Union Omaha YouTube Video
Cole Jensen had a clean sheet with a seven-save performance in a 3-1 win for Union Omaha.
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United Soccer League One Stories from April 7, 2026
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