Cole Jensen Says NO , Twice!

Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Cole Jensen had a clean sheet with a seven-save performance in a 3-1 win for Union Omaha.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 7, 2026

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