Cobie Fletcher-Vance Retires, Joins Blue Wahoos Front Office

March 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced on Monday that infielder Cobie Fletcher-Vance is retiring from professional baseball and will become a business operations resident in the organization's front office.

In his new role, Fletcher-Vance will assist in ballpark operations, sales, community relations and creative services throughout the 2024 season as he transitions to the next stage of his life in baseball.

The fan favorite, who played for the Blue Wahoos in 2022 and 2023, endeared himself to the Pensacola community thanks in part to his go-ahead grand slam in the decisive Game Three of the 2022 Southern League Championship Series. With an eventual 11-4 win over the Tennessee Smokies, the Blue Wahoos claimed their second title in franchise history.

"The mission of our organization is to improve the quality of life for the people living in Pensacola, and in his two years as a Blue Wahoo we know Cobie played a big part in making that happen for our fans," said team owner Quint Studer. "We feel it's important to provide our players the resources they need to succeed, and that extends beyond what they do during their playing career. We're excited to offer this opportunity to Cobie as he focuses his efforts in a new direction, and we can't wait to see him continue to make an impact for the people of Pensacola."

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to begin this new chapter in Pensacola," said Fletcher-Vance. "Pensacola represents not just a location, but a community that I am eager to continue to be a part of away from the field."

Fletcher-Vance, 26, was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 18th round of the 2018 Draft out of the University of Alabama. After three seasons in the Athletics organization, the Fayetteville, North Carolina native was selected by the Marlins in the Minor League portion of the Rule 5 Draft and joined the Blue Wahoos in 2022. In parts of two seasons in Pensacola, Fletcher-Vance batted .247 with 6 home runs and 59 RBI in 147 games.

Off the field, Fletcher-Vance has participated in numerous events in the Pensacola community. As a representative of the team he has engaged with local military personnel, led youth baseball and softball clinics, and lent his voice to Black History Month efforts.

Fletcher-Vance is scheduled to begin his residency on April 1.

The Blue Wahoos will host the Mexican League's Sultanes de Monterrey in an exhibition series April 2 and 3, with Opening Day of the 2024 Southern League season coming Friday, April 5 at home against the Mississippi Braves. Single-game tickets, mini plans, group outings and season tickets are available now at BlueWahoos.com and the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for people in their community, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.

