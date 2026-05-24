Clark Cup Final: Sioux Falls Stampede 4, Muskegon Lumberjacks 3 (2OT)
Published on May 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
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The Sioux Falls Stampede wins its fourth Clark Cup title.
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United States Hockey League Stories from May 23, 2026
- Herd Win, 4-3, in Double OT and Reign as the 2026 Clark Cup Champions - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Sioux Falls Stampede Wins 2026 Clark Cup - USHL
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